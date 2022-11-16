Iran confirms release of Greek oil tankers - statement
Iran's Foreign Ministry confirmed on Wednesday it had released two Greek oil tankers and said that an Iranian-flagged tanker seized in Greece had also left the Greek waters.
According to a memorandum signed by the two countries, the parties will put in the necessary cooperation in order to improve maritime security, statement added.
Confirming an earlier Reuters report, the Greek ministry said that the vessels Prudent Warrior and Delta Poseidon have left Iran.
