Piyush Goyal reviews progress of PM GatiShakti National Master Plan

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal reviewed the progress of the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan at a meeting with senior officials from various line ministries in New Delhi today. Since its launch in October 2021, the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan has been a transformative approach towards integrated planning and synchronized infrastructure project implementation.

"Adopting a 'whole of the government approach', the National Master Plan has successfully incorporated more than 1900 GIS data layers for infrastructure mapping of different Ministries and State Governments. In the last one year, the NMP has effectively expedited many projects which had been previously stalled," read an official statement. Goyal appreciated the progress made by central Ministries and States in stepping up the usage of the National Master Plan, especially to plan critical infrastructure. The Minister called for more training and capacity building to further boost the utilization of PM GatiShakti by various line ministries, departments and states.

He also asked ministries to prioritize the bridging of critical infrastructure gaps and focus on the development of regions of strategic importance, especially industrial clusters that can act as drivers of economic growth. "The NMP Platform is now also being used by all Central Ministries and State Governments for a smoother planning process and sound decision making. Over 250 infrastructure projects have been examined in the last year by using the National Master Plan and the PM GatiShakti Institutional Structure," the statement added.

These projects include many connectivity linkages of rail, port, road, and last mile infrastructure projects for sectors such as agriculture, food, steel, and coal. During the meeting various Ministries made presentations and deliberated their progress and achievements through the National Master Plan platform. (ANI)

