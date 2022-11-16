Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Poland, NATO say missile that killed two probably Ukrainian

A missile that hit Poland was probably a stray fired by Ukraine's air defences and not a Russian strike, Poland and NATO said, easing global concern that the war in Ukraine could spill across the border. EXPLOSION IN POLAND

* Villagers in Przewodow, south-eastern Poland, where the missile killed two people, struggled with the realisation that the war on their doorstep could reach them at any time. * NATO's secretary-general said Tuesday's blast in Poland was likely caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile but that Russia was ultimately responsible because it started the war.

* Speaking after an emergency meeting of NATO ambassadors, Jens Stoltenberg announced no immediate NATO measures but said a contact group on Ukraine would meet later in the day, with the main focus on air defence. * Ukraine wants access to the site of the explosion, a senior Ukrainian defence official said. Oleg Danilov said Ukraine has evidence of a "Russian trace" in the incident, without giving any details.

* Poland said any Ukrainian access would have to be agreed by both Warsaw and Washington. FIGHTING

* Power was fully restored in seven Ukrainian regions, including in the capital Kyiv, less that 24 hours after a Russian missile barrage on energy infrastructure across the country that Kyiv said was the heaviest wave of strikes so far. * Rolling power outage schedules in west Ukraine's Lviv and the surrounding region are being extended to cover all hours of the day, regional governor Maksym Kozytskyi wrote on Telegram.

* Following the withdrawal of Russian security forces from Kherson, residents have given Reuters accounts of abuses. GRAIN

* Russia spoke in favour of extending the Black Sea grain deal at this week's G20 summit in Bali, as long as more grain is sent to countries in the greatest need, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told Russia's state-run RT news channel. OIL

* Russian crude oil flows through the Druzhba pipeline to Slovakia restarted, Slovakia's energy ministry said a day after they were stopped. DIPLOMACY

* Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that Russia had not made any offer of peace talks to Kyiv. * French President Emmanuel Macron said G20 leaders agreed to push Russia towards de-escalation in the Ukraine conflict and expressed hope China could play a bigger mediation role in the coming months.

* Russia hailed the G20 leaders' declaration, which mentions the "immense human suffering" caused by the war in Ukraine, as a "balanced text" that Russian diplomats worked hard to influence. * The expulsion of more than 400 suspected Russian spies from across Europe this year has struck the "most significant strategic blow" against Moscow in recent history and taken President Vladimir Putin by surprise, Britain's domestic spy chief said.

* Four Arctic experts said it would take the West at least 10 years to catch up with Russia's military in the region, if it chose to do so. (Compiled by Philippa Fletcher)

