U.S. Centcom says Iranian-made drone hit Pacific Zircon tanker off Oman

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 17-11-2022 10:14 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 10:13 IST
An attack on a tanker off the coast of Oman on Tuesday was carried out by an Iranian-made drone, U.S. Central Command said in a statement, adding that a multilateral maritime operation led by a British Royal Navy frigate had responded to the area.

Israeli-controlled Eastern Pacific Shipping had said that the attack on the Pacific Zircon tanker caused minor damage to the hull but no injuries or spillage of the gas oil cargo.

