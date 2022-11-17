U.S. Centcom says Iranian-made drone hit Pacific Zircon tanker off Oman
An attack on a tanker off the coast of Oman on Tuesday was carried out by an Iranian-made drone, U.S. Central Command said in a statement, adding that a multilateral maritime operation led by a British Royal Navy frigate had responded to the area.
Israeli-controlled Eastern Pacific Shipping had said that the attack on the Pacific Zircon tanker caused minor damage to the hull but no injuries or spillage of the gas oil cargo.
