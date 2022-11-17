Left Menu

Nitin Gadkari inaugurates 3 NH projects worth Rs 1,206 crore in Siliguri

The inaugurated projects include two-lane road over bridge (ROB) in replacement of level crossing at 615.5 km of NH-31 (Oodlabari). According to an official statement, this project would give significant boost to international connectivity and ROB in lieu of level crossing at 661.100 km on NH-31 (Maynaguri). It would help to reduce accidents due to an improved safety features and minimise the travelling distance and time.

ANI | Updated: 17-11-2022 14:20 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 14:20 IST
Nitin Gadkari inaugurates 3 NH projects worth Rs 1,206 crore in Siliguri
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of three highways in Siliguri in the presence of the members of Parliament -- Raju Bisht and Jayant Kumar Roy -- and several other central and state officials. The inaugurated projects include two-lane road over bridge (ROB) in replacement of level crossing at 615.5 km of NH-31 (Oodlabari). According to an official statement, this project would give significant boost to international connectivity and ROB in lieu of level crossing at 661.100 km on NH-31 (Maynaguri). It would help to reduce accidents due to an improved safety features and minimise the travelling distance and time.

Giving a major fillip to traffic decongestion in Siliguri, the foundation stone was laid on Thursday for the development to 4/6-lanning of NH-31 with service roads on both sides from the end of AH-02 on NH-31 near Shivmandir to Sevoke Army Cantonment in the districts of West Bengal. It would boost connectivity to Northeastern India and the neighbouring countries like Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh. According to the statement, the development of these projects will lead to industrial and economic growth in West Bengal as well as eastern parts of India with significant inroads towards agricultural and towards sector. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

 India
2
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

 United Arab Emirates
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his last World Cup; Tennis-Nadal eliminated from ATP Finals, Alcaraz to finish year at No. 1 and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his la...

 Global
4
Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentional

Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentio...

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022