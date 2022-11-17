UK's Hunt increases energy windfall tax

British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Thursday the government would increase a windfall tax on oil and gas firms and extend it to power generation firms as he seeks to raise money to plug a hole in the public finances.

Hunt said the levy would be increased to 35% from its current rate of 25%. It would also apply to electricity generators with a levy of 45% being applied from Jan. 1.

