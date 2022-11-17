Left Menu

FAA OKs new $4.2 billion terminal at New York's JFK airport

The Federal Aviation Administration granted final environmental approval for construction of a new $4.2 billion terminal at New York City's John F. Kennedy Airport, the state said Thursday. New York state Governor Kathy Hochul said construction will begin early next year to build a 1.2 million-square foot (111,480-square-meter), 10-gate terminal at JFK. The new Terminal 6 will be built in two phases, with the first new gates opening in 2026.

FAA OKs new $4.2 billion terminal at New York's JFK airport
