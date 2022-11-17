Two Islamic religious teachers arrested for torturing a minor

Police on Thursday arrested two Islamic religious teachers for allegedly torturing a 14-year-old minor student and allegedly teaching the students racism, carrying out Jihadi activities in a non-government Madrasa in Assam's Cachar district. Cachar district police have taken follow-up action against two Islamic religious teachers following a complaint lodged by the family members of the victim student against a non-government Madrasa located at Swadhin Bazar area of Sonai circle in Cachar district.

The arrested teachers were identified as Abul Hussain alias Abul and Md. Dilwar Hussain Mazumdar. A case under various sections of IPC has been registered at Sonai police station.

Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar district said that police have arrested two persons from the Madrasa and produced them before the court and the court sent both to police custody. "On November 11, a person named Sahab Uddin Khan lodged a complaint at Sonai police station and stated that his son was enrolled at Swadhin Bazar Islamia Madrasa and Yateem Khana. In the complaint, the person stated that his son was tortured physically and mentally in the Madrasa and Jihadi activities are also going on in the Madrasa. We are now investigating the matter and I personally monitoring the matter," Numal Mahatta said.

The SP of Cachar district further said that, police arrested Abul Hussain alias Abul hailing from Dhanesari, Sonai and Md. Dilwar Hussain Mazumdar hailing from Dabrikandi, Sonai yesterday and interrogation is on. "During preliminary investigation, we found that, they physically and mentally tortured the student by keeping locked the student in a room. We are investigating on the Jihadi element matter," the SP further said.

On the other hand, it is alleged that the head teacher of the Madrasa Abul Hussain called the students of the Madrasa to his residence in night and used to give them lectures on Jihad. (ANI)

