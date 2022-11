Health Ministry calls viral message calling out people to join COVID survey as 'Fake'

The Health Ministry on Thursday called a message circulating on WhatsApp and calling out people to join a COVID survey 'Fake' and misleading. "#FactCheck This letter circulating in some WhatsApp groups is FAKE and Misleading," the Health Ministry said in a tweet.

The viral message claimed of a survey on Coronavirus was being carried out blockwise on a population above 18 years, from January to March 2023, and called out people to participate in the survey. "You are hereby offered a huge social responsibility based on your good past raconds to conduct a SURVEY on Coronavirus 2 (SARS-Cov-2 or Covid 19) at the following districts of West Bengal, India: Hooghly, Howrah, Burdwan East, Burdwan West, Malda, Murshidabad, Jhargram, Birbhum, Nadia and Medinipur East," the message read.

The message further asked people to visit the given districts and assess the preventive practices being followed there. The message also claimed that the participants will be allotted funds for recruiting manpower. (ANI)

