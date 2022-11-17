Left Menu

J-K: National Health Mission holds 2-day capacity building workshop on midwifery

A two-day capacity building workshop, jointly organised by National Health Mission Jammu and Kashmir, PGIMER Chandigarh and UNFPA New Delhi, kick started at SKIMS, Soura, on Thursday.

A two-day capacity building workshop, jointly organised by National Health Mission Jammu and Kashmir, PGIMER Chandigarh and UNFPA New Delhi, kick-started at SKIMS, Soura, on Thursday, as per a press release. Under the initiative, the Government of India aims to reduce unnecessary intervention during childbirth, reduce the caesarean rate and balance the burden on doctors. A new cadre of nurse practitioners' midwives has been created to support women throughout their pregnancy childbirth and postpartum stage. The midwives will be trained for 18 months per the International Confederation of Midwives (ICM) standards at the National Midwifery training Institutes (NMTI).

The NPMs will run a full-fledged ANC clinic, a midwifery-led labour room and a postpartum clinic in the high case load facilities. In the MLCU, they will manage normal, uncomplicated deliveries and collaborate with the obstetrician to manage complications. Dr Qazi Haroon, State Programme Manager, NHM J&K and in Incharge of Maternal Health, presented an overview of the Midwifery initiative.

The workshop was inaugurated by Ayushi Sudan, Mission Director, NHM, Jammu and Kashmir. During her Inaugural Address, Dr Qazi Haroon said that they would become an asset to the healthcare system after this training of midwives as per ICM standards. "This is by far the most structured approach for checking the ever-growing C- section rate in the hospitals across India," she added.

Several technical experts, including Dr Minakshi Rohilla, Professor of OBGYN, at PGIMER Chandigarh, Dr Kiranjit Kaur, Project Manager at PGIMER Chandigarh and Dr Madhur Verma, Assistant Professor, AIIMS Bathinda, joined the workshop online from PGIMER Chandigarh, UNFPA and AIIMS Bhatinda. During the workshop, exercises on improving adherence to evidence-based standard clinical practices in the hospitals and several relationship-building were conducted.

A total of 60 faculty members, including HOD Gynae and obs L D Hospital, HOD Obs and Gynae SKIMS MC and HOD Gynae Trust Hospital Soura, Deputy Director, Health Services Kashmir, Principal SKIMS Nursing College, Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura, a representative from NIPI, Gynaecologists, Medical Officers, Nurses/Tutors from Directorate of Health services Srinagar, SKIMS Soura, GMC Srinagar and Nursing college SKIMS attended the workshop. (ANI)

