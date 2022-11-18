Left Menu

Government extends tenure of ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra by a year

The Central government on Thursday extended the tenure of Enforcement Directorate (ED) chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra by a year till November 18, 2023, or until further orders whichever is earlier.

ANI | Updated: 18-11-2022 07:43 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 07:43 IST
Government extends tenure of ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra by a year
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central government on Thursday extended the tenure of Enforcement Directorate (ED) chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra by a year till November 18, 2023. Mishra's tenure as ED Director was also extended for a year in November last year.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the extension in the tenure. Mishra is a 1984-batch Indian Revenue Service officer and was appointed the Enforcement Directorate chief on November 19, 2018 for two years.

The government modified his appointment letter and his term of two years was extended by a year. The ED is a central investigative agency that enforces two central laws-- the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

These laws were enacted to curb money laundering, terror financing, black money and hawala or illegal financial transactions that have cross-border ramifications. The government last year brought an ordinance and later Parliament passed bills to extend the tenure of the director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and ED to a maximum of five years from two years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
4
Cricket-Sri Lanka's Gunathilaka granted bail in Sydney assault case

Cricket-Sri Lanka's Gunathilaka granted bail in Sydney assault case

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022