Fire in Kolkata's SSKM Hospital brought under control

Kolkata Commissioner of Police informed that a fire which broke out in SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday has been brought under control.

ANI | Updated: 18-11-2022 07:52 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 07:52 IST
Commissioner of Police Vineet Kumar Goyal (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire which broke out in SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday has been brought under control, said Commissioner of Police Vineet Kumar Goyal. "At around, 10.30 pm fire broke out in the CT scan room at SSKM hospital and fire tenders were called. Locals helped in the evacuation. The fire is under control, the cooling process is underway. Forensic experts to probe further," Goyal told ANI.

Earlier on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, a fire broke out in SSKM Hospital in Kolkata. Ten fire tenders were brought on the spot.

"Emergency services started again. Fire is entirely under control. Nobody injured," State minister Aroop Biswas had told ANI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

