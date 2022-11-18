White House announces $13 bln in funding to modernize power grids
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-11-2022 16:55 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 16:40 IST
- Country:
- United States
The White House announced through the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) on Friday $13 billion in new financing for the expansion and modernization of the country's electric grid.
President Joe Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides $10.5 billion to improve power systems against growing threats like extreme weather and climate change, the DOE said, and a further $2.5 billion to help build new transmission lines.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The White House
- Joe Biden's
Advertisement