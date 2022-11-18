Arunachal Pradesh: People hail PM Modi for bringing development in state

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate Donyi Polo Airport in Itanagar on Saturday, the locals have rained praise on him for bringing developmental activities in the state. People of Arunachal Pradesh expect a boost in tourism after the inauguration of the State's first greenfield airport.

"Narendra Modi is coming to Arunachal Pradesh. This is a positive aspect for the people of Arunachal Pradesh," said a local from Itanagar. "Earlier, we had to go to another state, Assam for the airport facility. Now, we have our own airport in Itanagar," he added, thanking PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a scheduled visit to Arunachal Pradesh on November 19. At around 9:30 am, Prime Minister will inaugurate Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar and dedicate 600 MW Kameng Hydro Power Station to the nation.

In a key step to boost connectivity in the Northeast, Prime Minister will inaugurate the first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh - Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar. The name of the airport reflects the traditions and rich cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh and its age-old indigenous reverence for the Sun ('Donyi') and the Moon ('Polo'). The airport, which is the first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh, has been developed in an area of over 690 acres, at a cost of more than Rs 640 crore. With a 2,300-metre runway, the airport is suitable for all-weather day operations. The airport terminal is a modern building, which promotes energy efficiency, renewable energy and the recycling of resources.

The development of a new airport in Itanagar will improve connectivity in the region, leading to the massive boost in trade and tourism. During the programme, the Prime Minister will also dedicate 600 MW Kameng Hydro Power Station to the nation. Developed at a cost of more than Rs 8,450 crore in the West Kameng District of Arunachal Pradesh, the project will make Arunachal Pradesh a power surplus state, also benefiting the National Grid in terms of grid stability and integration. This project will contribute in a major way towards the fulfilment of the country's commitment to increase the adoption of green energy. (ANI)

