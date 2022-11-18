Indore shop receives letter threatening assassinations of Rahul Gandhi, Kamal Nath

A shop in Indore allegedly received a letter threatening a bomb blast and the assassinations of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath once the party's ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' reaches the city, a police officer said on Friday. The letter was received at Shree Gujarat Sweets shop located in the Juni locality of Indore on Thursday evening. The letter arrived by regular post.

The owner of Shree Gujarat Sweets, Ajay Jain, said, "As soon as we received the letter last evening, we handed it over to the police. We don't know what is written in it." Responding to the letter, KK Mishra, the chairman of the media cell of the Congress' Madhya Pradesh unit, tweeted, "Another member of the family, which has made many sacrifices, has received a threat to his life in Indore. The state government and the Union Home ministry should not take this letter lightly."

Mishra claimed that Kamal Nath has personally met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, requesting security for the MP-leg of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajesh Singh confirmed that the letter was sent by regular post to the sweet shop and the police has launched an investigation in the matter.

According to reports, the letter had a reference to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi and said bomb blasts would be carried out during Rahul's visit to Indore and Nath will be shot. The closing line of the letter, according to reports, said Rahul would meet the same fate as his father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. (ANI)

