Left Menu

PIL at Calcutta HC seeks end to 'distortions' of the freedom movement

The petitioners expressed concern over the "adverse treatment meted out to the iconic leader Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose"

ANI | Updated: 18-11-2022 20:15 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 20:14 IST
PIL at Calcutta HC seeks end to 'distortions' of the freedom movement
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed at the Calcutta High Court on Friday, seeking urgent remedial action by the central government towards "current, unfettered distortions and misinformation in literature and film of the history of the Indian freedom movement". The plea also calls for more careful verification of the historical authenticity and veracity of events depicted in films, books and other publications, stated a press release on Friday.

The petitioners expressed concern over the "adverse treatment meted out to the iconic leader Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose", who, they said, is not a character out of mythology or fiction that his life and legacy would be open to the imagination and fantasy of a story-teller and rumour-monger. "Netaji lived and served the country in one of the most turbulent times in the history of the sub-continent. His contributions to and actions during the freedom struggle have had a paramount and positive influence in building a free India," the petitioners said, as per the release.

The petitioners also called on the central government to constitute a team of "eminent representatives (including relatives)" to bring back Netaji's mortal remains from their current resting place -- the Renkoji Temple in Japanese capital Tokyo. The spokesperson for the petitioners and Netaji's grandnephew, Chandra Kumar Bose, said it was time for the central government to put an end to fantasies and conspiracy theories surrounding the life and death of Bose, beginning with a re-affirmation of his demise in an air crash in Taiwan in August 1945, the release stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

 India
2
To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022