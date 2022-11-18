Left Menu

BJP plans roadshows on Sunday ahead of MCD polls

BJP to begin municipal election campaign on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 18-11-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 20:18 IST
BJP plans roadshows on Sunday ahead of MCD polls
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party is going to kickstart its campaign in the municipal elections with 14 roadshows on Sunday. Ahead of MCD polls, the BJP is going to organise mega roadshows with 14 national leaders in Delhi on November 20.

According to the source, 14 prominent leaders will be doing mega roadshows in Delhi, taking all the policies and benefits to the people across all 14 districts of Delhi. This is BJP's strong move to gain more votes in its favour. These leaders will go to the areas as per their regional influence.

Last time, Aam Adami Party challenged BJP for MCD due to incumbency but BJP won with majority and came to power. "The BJP, which is hoping to win a fourth term in the municipal corporation, will finalise the plan for the roadshows and names of senior leaders who will attend them by Saturday," party sources said.

"The list will be issued soon after receiving approval from the national leadership", they said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

 India
2
To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022