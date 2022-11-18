Gujarat polls: MP Chief Minister calls PM Modi as 'Kalpavriksha'

Slamming the opposition, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said that Congress and Aam Admi Party are trying to dream to general masses but the county and Gujrat know that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a Kalpavriksha. Taking to Twitter, CM Chouhan wrote, " Ma. Shri @narendramodi ji is a kalpa tree, what is needed will be given and Kejriwal is an acacia tree, only thorns will prick. Rahul Gandhi is a weed, he will spoil the crop itself. Participated in the public meeting organized in Mandvi Assembly of Gujarat."

His remarks came while addressing a public gathering in support of the BJP candidate from Mandvi Assembly Anirudh Bhai Dave in Kutch, Gujarat on Friday. He further said, "Gujarat has become a model of development by following the path of these 5 powers which include manpower, knowledge power, energy power, water power and defence power. When I see Gujarat, I remember three great men. Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel and now Narendra Modi."

CM Chouhan said, "The promises of Kejriwal and Congress are false, they will spread casteism if they do not get anything else. The development going on in the BJP government will continue. Votes for BJP are the guarantee of development, the welfare of the people is guaranteed and the security of the country is guaranteed. Congress and AAP will remove the satisfaction and peace from the country." He said that due to the efforts of PM Modi, the water of the Narmada river reached Kutch. He did Narmada Seva Yatra and planted 10 crore trees on both sides of Narmada.

"I promise that I will not let there be any shortage of water in Narmada," he added. CM Chouhan further said, "We got freedom after thousands of revolutionaries sacrificed their lives, But Congress forgot the revolutionaries. The country will not tolerate the insult of Veer Savarkar. Congress focused only on one family i.e. Nehru family."

The Assembly elections in Gujarat will be held on December 1 and 5, and the counting of votes will take place on December 8. (ANI)

