Left Menu

Europe's STOXX 600 jumps more than 1% to end week higher

Europe's STOXX 600 index closed higher on Friday in a broad-based rally led by retailers and automakers, while investors awaited minutes from the European Central Bank's last policy meeting and kept an eye out for a slew of data due next week. The pan-European benchmark index jumped 1.2% to log its best one-day performance in more than a week.

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2022 23:26 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 23:20 IST
Europe's STOXX 600 jumps more than 1% to end week higher
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Europe's STOXX 600 index closed higher on Friday in a broad-based rally led by retailers and automakers, while investors awaited minutes from the European Central Bank's last policy meeting and kept an eye out for a slew of data due next week.

The pan-European benchmark index jumped 1.2% to log its best one-day performance in more than a week. The index has gained 5.1% so far in November and is on pace for its second straight month of gains, driven by several factors including better-than-expected earnings, despite lingering worries of a recession in the euro zone.

Data this week showed inflation hovered at a record high in October. S&P Global's euro zone flash composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) survey scheduled on Nov. 23 is expected to show activity falling further from October. "The underlying momentum seems quite better than the macro might suggest it should be, which is quite encouraging," said Ian Williams, economist and strategist at Peel Hunt.

The STOXX 600 index is down more than 11% this year as investors feared aggressive interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank (ECB) could deepen a recession in the euro zone already reeling with an energy crisis triggered by Russia-Ukraine conflict. Three top policymakers said on Friday the ECB must raise interest rates high enough to dampen growth as it fights sky-high inflation and it could soon start running down its 5 trillion euro ($5.2 trillion) debt pile, even as some hint at slower rate hikes.

"It's a very difficult balancing act because inflation has surprised consistently to the upside and they have all got it wrong," Williams said. Minutes of the ECB's October policy meeting are due on Nov. 24.

Automakers and retailers were the top gainers, up over 2.1% each. Austrian hydropower producer Verbund and energy and environmental services provider EVN jumped 8.9% and 6.4%, respectively.

The Austrian government announced plans to introduce a temporary windfall tax of up to 40% for oil and gas firms and power companies, while noting that the levies can be reduced to 33% if the companies make green investments. Teleperformance SE rose 3.7% after the French office support technology company announced its exit from the "highly egregious" part of trust and safety business.

SAP dipped 2.3% after Jefferies downgraded the German business software group's stock to "underperform".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental health services; Cancer diagnoses lag after screenings fall during a pandemic, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental h...

 Global
2
L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrification Prototype Centers in Peoria, USA

L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrificatio...

 India
3
Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

 Denmark
4
Yogi-led UP government arrested 507 persons in 291 cases of illegal conversions in two years

Yogi-led UP government arrested 507 persons in 291 cases of illegal conversi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022