Gujarat polls: "Such Aftabs will emerge in every city if...," says BJP leader Himanta Sarma pitching for 3rd term for PM Modi

Citing the bone-chilling incident of the Shraddha murder case in Delhi who was killed by Aftab her live-in partner on May 18, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that such Aftab's would emerge in every city and will not be able to safeguard our society.

ANI | Updated: 19-11-2022 15:01 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 15:01 IST
Gujarat polls: "Such Aftabs will emerge in every city if...," says BJP leader Himanta Sarma pitching for 3rd term for PM Modi
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Citing the bone-chilling murder case in Delhi in which 27-year-old Sharaddha Walkar was killed by her 28-year-old live-in partner Aftab Poonawala, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said if there was not strong leader in the country then murderers like Aftab would emerge in every city and we would not be able to safeguard our society. Addressing a rally in Kutch, during campaigning for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls, the Assam chief minister broached the horrific Delhi murder case.

"If today the country does not have a strong leader, one who considers and respects the nation as a mother, such Aftabs will be born in every city and we will not be able to safeguard our society," said the Assam CM. "So, it is very important that Narendra Modi be made the PM again, for the third time, in 2024," Sarma said.

Poonawaala has been accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walker to death and chopping her body into 35 pieces. He was arrested on November 12 and is under police custody. The Delhi Police had sought the narco test of the accused. According to Delhi Police sources the accused Poonawalla had charred his live-in partner's face to hide her identity. The Delhi Police sources said that Poonawalla had chopped her body into 35 pieces, then burnt her face so that it becomes unidentifiable even if the body parts are discovered.

"During the interrogation, Aftab revealed that he had learnt about all this on the internet, and also about how to hide the body from everyone's reach," the sources said. The Southern District Police of Delhi has contacted their Eastern counterparts in a bid to match the DNA sample of chopped body parts including a human head which the latter had recovered earlier in June.

According to the sources, the East Delhi Police had found a chopped head and hand in the Trilokpuri area of Pandav Nagar police station area of the national capital in June this year, which was nearly a month after Shraddha was murdered (on May 18). In the East Delhi case, the police were not able to ascertain whose body parts they were because of the tampered state of the recovered body parts.

The body parts found in East Delhi were sent for a DNA test, and the forensic report will be coming soon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

