Raj Bhavan to be home to bonsai trees from across the world: Goa guv

Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai has said that the Raj Bhavan in the coastal state will be home to all varieties of bonsai trees from across the globe.

The Raj Bhavan has already commissioned 'Vaman Vrishka Kala Udyan', displaying different varieties of bonsai plants, Pillai said in an exclusive interview with PTI on Friday.

The tradition of bonsai plants had originated in India, and was later taken to China and Japan by Buddhist monks, he said.

"It was called 'Vaman Vriksha', but when it went to Japan, it came to be known as bonsai," the governor said, adding that India has 1,500 varieties of such plants.

The Raj Bhavan has commissioned a garden dedicated to bonsai, which is the first-of-its-kind initiative in the entire country, he said.

Goa has trees with heritage value, some as old as 400 to 500 years. These could be made into a tourist attraction, the governor said, citing that a tree at Partgal Mutt in Canacona area of South Goa was 800 years old.

Pillai, who toured all the 40 Assembly constituencies as a part of his Sampurna Goa Yatra, said villages in the coastal state were more beautiful than the towns.