Kashi Tamil Sangamam: We learnt a lot from PM Modi's speech, it was an emotional experience, say visitors

Visitors from Tamil Nadu and Varanasi said they learnt a lot from PM Narendra Modi's speech at the Kashi Tamil Sangamam on Saturday and it was an emotional experience as they got immersed in history. A visitor hailing from Tamil Nadu said, "I am happy and proud as I got to know about the cultures and traditional link."

He said the event is an instance of a Sangam or confluence between Kashi and Tamil Nadu. It highlights the links between the two. Kannadasan from Tamil Nadu, said, "This is my first such visit to Kashi. There is a traditional link of over 100 years between Kashi and Tamil. People from Tamil Nadu have come to Kashi. I thank PM Modi for the opportunity."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam' in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. During his inaugural address in the month-long Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi, PM Modi remembered the traditional bond of knowledge and ancient civilisational connections between Kashi and Tamil Nadu.

PM Modi drew a linkage between the country's cultural capital 'Kashi' and the centre of India's antiquity and pride, 'Tamil Nadu' while referring to their century-old shared bond, Sangam, as holy as of Ganga and Yamuna. "On the one hand, Kashi is our cultural capital, covering the whole of India, and on the other hand, there is Tamil Nadu and Tamil culture, the centre of India's antiquity and pride," PM Modi said.

Reacting to PM Modi's speech, another visitor to the event, hailing from Tamil Nadu said, "We learned so much from the speech of PM Modi. We got immersed in our own history, directly and indirectly. It was an emotional experience for the people of Tamil Nadu." Naveen Balasubramaniam, hailing from the Tirupati district of Tamil Nadu, said, "I came here to witness this Kashi-Tamil Sangamam. We are so excited to be here to see this month-long programme".

"We heard PM Modi and got so much knowledge about the cultures of both Kashi and Tamil. When PM Modi was talking about my culture during his address, I was so excited to hear him," Balasubramaniam added. "We have come here to participate in this 30-day long programme organised by our PM, it was fantastic. BJP volunteers welcomed us with flowers and drums. It was heartwarming. We have taken a group photo with the PM," one of the delegates said thanking PM.

"Today I am blessed that I am a resident of Kashi. PM Modi said that our age-old relations have come to the fore. And the youth of Kashi are directly connecting with the youth of Tamil. On behalf of all Kashi, I thank the Prime Minister," Naman, a resident of Kashi said. On the sidelines of the event, Prime Minister Modi will also release books on Tirukkural and Kashi-Tamil culture.

As per Uttar Pradesh government officials, the month-long Sangamam will showcase Tamil literature, education, culture and cuisine. Guests from Tamil Nadu will visit Kashi, and also Ayodhya and Prayagraj. A total of 75 stalls have been set up in Kashi Tamil Sangamam, which will run till December 16, acting as a bridge between South India and North India through agriculture, culture, literature, music, food, handloom and handicraft, and folk art.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan were also present. Reflecting the significance of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', the event aims to celebrate, reaffirm and rediscover the age-old links between Kashi and Tamil Nadu - two of the country's most significant ancient origins for learning.

The programme will offer an opportunity for scholars, philosophers, artists, researchers, students, traders, artisans, etc. from the two states to collaborate, share expertise, culture, ideas, best practices and knowledge and learn from each others' experience. More than 2,500 delegates from Tamil Nadu will be arriving in Varanasi to participate in seminars, site visits, to interact with local people of similar trade, profession and interest. A month-long exhibition of handlooms, handicrafts, ODOP (One district, one product) products, books, documentaries, cuisine, art forms, history, tourist places of the two regions will also be put up in Kashi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)