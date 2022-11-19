AP: 8 held for smuggling red sandalwood logs in Tirupati

As many as eight peddlers were arrested in connection with the smuggling of red sandalwood logs in Tirupathi, said police on Saturday. The officials also seized 85 red sandalwood logs from three areas of the region.

"8 smugglers arrested and seized 85 red sandalwood logs from three areas of Tirupati. 4 two-wheelers and 1 goods carrier also seized. Search launched for smugglers who fled. Case registered," said Circle Inspector, Ramakrishna. Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

