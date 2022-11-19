Left Menu

5 people, including 3 BSF personnel, arrested for gang rape in Rajasthan

As many as five people, including three Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, were held on Saturday for allegedly gang-raping a woman in Raisinghnagar town in Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan, said police.

ANI | Updated: 19-11-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 22:30 IST
5 people, including 3 BSF personnel, arrested for gang rape in Rajasthan
Raisinghnagar ASP Banwari Lal Meena (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as five people, including three Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, were held on Saturday for allegedly gang-raping a woman in Raisinghnagar town in Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan, said police. According to the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Raisinghnagar, Banwari Lal Meena, the investigation started after the victim's father registered the case of the alleged gang rape. A medical examination of the woman was conducted. This incident took place late at night in Doodh Dairy located in Kumhar Basti.

"The victim informed the Raisinghnagar police station about the alleged incident that took place on Friday late evening, when she went to the milk dairy to buy ghee, where she was raped by five people in a closed room," said ASP Meena. The Police said that all the accused held are being interrogated at the police station.

"Two people were taken into custody by the police in the morning after the father registered the case. The BSF authorities were informed after the personnel's involvement after which the three jawans were handed over to the police for investigation by officers. Investigation is underway. Action will be taken after that," he said. The case is under investigation and the statement of the victim was recorded under Section 164.

Additional Superintendent of Police Banwari Lal Meena, Deputy Superintendent of Police Anu Bishnoi and police station in-charge Ganesh Kumar Vishnoi are investigating the case. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental health services; Cancer diagnoses lag after screenings fall during a pandemic, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental h...

 Global
2
Hubble snaps cosmic butterfly 4000 light years away from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic butterfly 4000 light years away from Earth

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Station to 2030; Lab-grown meat cleared for human consumption by U.S. regulator and more

Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Sta...

 Global
4
Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022