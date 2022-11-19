Left Menu

Radisson Blu, Kaushambi MD found dead at CWG village home: Police

Police said preliminary investigation has confirmed that the deceased was, indeed, the MD of Radisson Blu hotel at Kaushambi.

ANI | Updated: 19-11-2022 23:03 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 23:03 IST
Radisson Blu, Kaushambi MD found dead at CWG village home: Police
Amit Jain (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Police Control Room at the Mandavali police station on Saturday received a call, with the caller claiming that a person was found hanging at his house in the Commonwealth Games village, the police said in a statement. According to the police, the caller identified the deceased as Amit Jain, the managing director of Radisson Blu hotel at Kaushambi in Ghaziabad.

In its statement on the incident, Delhi Police said, "He was rushed to Max Hospital, Patparganj where he was declared brought dead." Police said preliminary investigation has confirmed that the deceased was, indeed, the MD of Radisson Blu hotel at Kaushambi.

In its statement, the police further said preliminary inquiry has also revealed that Jain had visited the caller's residence at the Commonwealth Games village. He arrived at the village after having breakfast at his new home in Noida, police said, adding that he was supposed to shift to his new home alog with his family soon.

"He drove to the Commonwealth Games village alone in a car after dropping his brother Karan at their office in Ghaziabad," the Delhi Police said in its statement. It further informed that Jain's son and their driver, who later reached the residence at the CWG village to pick up some goods, found him hanging.

"There are no allegations of any foul play as yet," the Delhi Police said, adding that a case has been registered at the Mandavali police station under section 174 of the CrPC. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental health services; Cancer diagnoses lag after screenings fall during a pandemic, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental h...

 Global
2
Hubble snaps cosmic butterfly 4000 light years away from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic butterfly 4000 light years away from Earth

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Station to 2030; Lab-grown meat cleared for human consumption by U.S. regulator and more

Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Sta...

 Global
4
Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022