Radisson Blu, Kaushambi MD found dead at CWG village home: Police

The Police Control Room at the Mandavali police station on Saturday received a call, with the caller claiming that a person was found hanging at his house in the Commonwealth Games village, the police said in a statement. According to the police, the caller identified the deceased as Amit Jain, the managing director of Radisson Blu hotel at Kaushambi in Ghaziabad.

In its statement on the incident, Delhi Police said, "He was rushed to Max Hospital, Patparganj where he was declared brought dead." Police said preliminary investigation has confirmed that the deceased was, indeed, the MD of Radisson Blu hotel at Kaushambi.

In its statement, the police further said preliminary inquiry has also revealed that Jain had visited the caller's residence at the Commonwealth Games village. He arrived at the village after having breakfast at his new home in Noida, police said, adding that he was supposed to shift to his new home alog with his family soon.

"He drove to the Commonwealth Games village alone in a car after dropping his brother Karan at their office in Ghaziabad," the Delhi Police said in its statement. It further informed that Jain's son and their driver, who later reached the residence at the CWG village to pick up some goods, found him hanging.

"There are no allegations of any foul play as yet," the Delhi Police said, adding that a case has been registered at the Mandavali police station under section 174 of the CrPC. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

