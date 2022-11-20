Left Menu

Bombay HC CJ blames Shraddha murder case on 'access to material on internet'

All these crimes are being committed because there is so much access to the material on the internet, Justice Dipankar Datta

ANI | Updated: 20-11-2022 08:17 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 08:17 IST
Bombay HC CJ blames Shraddha murder case on 'access to material on internet'
Justice Dipankar Datta (Picture Courtsey: bombayhighcourt.nic.in). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bombay High Court Chief Justice Dipankar Datta on Saturday flagged rising cybercrimes across the country. Invoking the murder of Mumbai woman Shraddha Walker by her live-in partner, who chopped her body into 35 pieces and dumped them in the forests of Delhi's Chhatarpur, Justice Datta said the case represents of the flipside of the access to internet in this day and age. Addressing a seminar, 'Dispute Resolution Mechanisms in Telecom, Broadcasting, IT and Cyber Sectors', organised by Telecom Dispute Statement Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) in Pune on Saturday, Justice Datta said, "You have just read in the newspapers about certain stories about love in Mumbai, and horror in Delhi (Shraddha Walkar case), all these crimes are being committed because there is so much access to the material on the internet. Now I am sure that the Government of India is thinking in the right direction. The Indian Telecommunication bill is there and we require certain robust legislation to tackle all the situations if indeed we are to achieve our goal of keeping our preamble promise of securing justice for all our citizens' fraternity to retain the dignity of every individual."

"New instruments are being invented in the new age. In 1989, we did not have any mobile phones. Two or three years later, we came to possess pagers. Then we had those big Motorola mobile handsets and now they have condensed into small phones that are equipped with everything that one can imagine. However, they could also be hacked by anybody, making it an attack on our privacy." Stressing the need to have regional benches in line with the National Green Tribunal Act, for hearing such cases, Justice Datta said, "We should explore whether instead of having one principal bench (TDSAT) in Delhi, with sittings permitted at six other places, we should have regional benches in line with the National Green Tribunal Act. The NGT has five benches all over India".

"These are high goals set by our founding fathers. They had very carefully prepared our Constitution -- the supreme law of the country. Let us not fail the Constitution," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

 Global
2
Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

 Global
3
James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children; Pfizer/BioNTech's updated COVID shot shows strong response against BQ.1.1 and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022