J-K: LeT hybrid terrorist killed in encounter

"When the search party reached towards suspected hideout, terrorists opened fire which hit hybrid terrorist of LeT Sajjad Tantray of Kulgam, who was with the search party to identify the hideout. He was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead," said the Jammu and Kashmir police.

20-11-2022
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an incident during a search operation in J-K, terrorists opened fire which hit a hybrid terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) who was with the search party for the identification of a terrorist hideout, informed the Jammu and Kashmir police. The hybrid terrorist of LeT Sajjad Tantray belonged to Kulgam.

"When the search party reached towards suspected hideout, terrorists opened fire which hit hybrid terrorist of LeT Sajjad Tantray of Kulgam, who was with the search party to identify a hideout. He was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead," said the Jammu and Kashmir police. The J-K police further said that hybrid militant Sajjad Tantray, who was earlier a militant associate of LeT revealed that he'd attacked two outside labourers on Nov 13 this year.

"During investigation hybrid militant Sajjad Tantray, who was earlier a militant associate of LeT and released from PSA, revealed that he'd attacked two outside labourers on Nov 13 this year at Rakhmomen, Bijbehara in Anantnag who were seriously injured," said J-K police. Earlier in the day, an encounter broke out at the Cheki Dudoo area of Bijbehara in the Anantnag district, informed the J-K police.

"Encounter started at Cheki Dudoo area of Bijbehara in Anantnag district. Police and Army are on the job. Details shall follow," Tweeted Kashmir Zone Police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

