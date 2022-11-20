Left Menu

3 dead after car collides with truck on Nainital-Bareilly Highway

Three people died after their car collided with a truck on the Nainital-Bareilly Highway on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 20-11-2022 15:07 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 15:07 IST
3 dead after car collides with truck on Nainital-Bareilly Highway
Visual of the car that collided with a truck. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three people died after their car collided with a truck on the Nainital-Bareilly Highway on Sunday. According to Rajkumar Agarwal SP Rural Bareilly, three persons in a car died after the vehicle collided with a truck loaded with sugarcane in Baheri. One person was seriously injured in the accident.

"The injured was admitted to the hospital in Bareilly. Police reached the information and sent the bodies for post-mortem." Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

 Global
2
Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

 Global
3
James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children; Pfizer/BioNTech's updated COVID shot shows strong response against BQ.1.1 and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022