Assam: Bangladeshi national arrested in South Salmara Mankachar

In a joint operation, Assam police and Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended one Bangladeshi national in Assam's South Salmara Mankachar district along the Indo-Bangladesh border, officials said on Sunday. According to the police, the arrested accused has been identified as Robin Miya.

Based on secret information, troops of BSF and South Salmara Mankachar district police conducted a joint operation at the Kukurmara area in the neighboring district. The officials apprehended a Bangladeshi national from the area. "Last night we received an intimation that some contraband drugs were kept hidden in the Kukurmara Char area and according to police and BSF jointly launched an operation in the area. We didn't recover any suspected contraband drugs or items from the area. But we apprehended a person who is Bangladeshi national," police Inspector of Mankachar, Tilak Chandra Ray said.

"He is now in our custody and we will be taking up action as per law," the police official said. According to police, the apprehended Bangladeshi national entered India a few days back.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

