J&K: Four heroin packets recovered in Uri, one peddler arrested

The recovered contraband is worth crores in the international market, police said.

ANI | Updated: 20-11-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 18:39 IST
The recovered contraband in Uri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Four heroin packets, worth of crores in the black market, were recovered and a peddler arrested in a joint operation by the police and the army at Uri in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. The J&K police issued a press release on Sunday, informing that Uri police and three units of the Indian Army's Rajput Regiment set up a security post at Hathlanga, Uri.

During routine checking, one person, who later turned out to be a drug peddler, was arrested as he tried to evade the police. The peddler was identified as Imtiyaz Ahmed Bhat, a resident of Sahoor in Uri. The police also recovered four packets of the cntraband substance from him.

The joint operation was supervised by the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Uri, Jammu Kashmir Police Station, Junaid Wali, and assisted by the Station House Officer (SHO), Uri Police Station, Imtiyaz Ahmad. The recovered heroin is worth crores in the international market, police said.

A case was registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Uri police station and an investigation is underway. The release claimed that the locals congratulated the army and police for the successful recovery of the contraband and vowed to support law enforcers in their bid to stamp out drug menace from the UT.

The operation, according to the police, is being seen as an illustration of 'Police-Public Partnership'. The police also requested people to come forward with information regarding drug peddlers in their areas, the release stated. (ANI)

