Qatar's emir says World Cup gathers people of all beliefs

Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2022 20:48 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 20:48 IST
Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, speaking at the opening ceremony of soccer's World Cup, said the event gathered people of all nationalities and beliefs.

"From Qatar, from the Arab world, I welcome everyone to the World Cup 2022," he said in a speech in a tent-shaped stadium. "How lovely it is that people can put aside what divides them to celebrate their diversity and what brings them together all at once."

