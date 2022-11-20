Qatar's emir says World Cup gathers people of all beliefs
Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, speaking at the opening ceremony of soccer's World Cup, said the event gathered people of all nationalities and beliefs.
"From Qatar, from the Arab world, I welcome everyone to the World Cup 2022," he said in a speech in a tent-shaped stadium. "How lovely it is that people can put aside what divides them to celebrate their diversity and what brings them together all at once."
