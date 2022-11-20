Smriti Irani calls on Child Welfare Committees, District Child Protection Units to implement Juvenile Justice Act

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani on Sunday called upon all Child Welfare Committees (CWCs) and District Child Protection Units (DCPOs) to exhibit their best to implement the amendment of Juvenile Justice Act and Rules 2021 and 2022 for child protection across the nation. In a video message on the occasion of World Children's Day, Irani congratulated the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) for holding the first of its kind national level launch ceremony with regard to child protection.

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) launched the "Training Modules for the Child Welfare Committees (CWCs), Protocols for Restoration and Repatriation of Children" along with the GHAR - GO Home and Re-Unite (Portal for Restoration and Repatriation of Child) on the occasion of World Children's Day on Sunday. "The protection of child rights, Child welfare committees are playing a very significant role," Irani said.

Reiterating the government's commitment towards child protection, Smriti Irani appealed to all CWCs and DCPOs to exhibit their best to implement the amendment of the JJ Act and Rules, 2021 and 2022 for child protection across the nation. Further, she appreciated the endeavour of the NCPCR in formulating the Protocols and Training Modules. Secretary of the Ministry of Women and Child Development Indevar Pandey was the chief guest at the event.

"India needs standard protocols and uniformity in Juvenile Justice Rules for Child protection in the country," Pandey said. He also appreciated the work done by CWCs and DCPUs during COVID19 Pandemic.

Talking about the Digital India program, Pandey stated that NCPCR has come up with various online portals for the welfare of children. "NCPCR has formulated the Training Modules for the Chairpersons and Members of the Child Welfare Committees that would help to implement the amendments brought in the Juvenile Justice Act. Under the PM CARES for Children Scheme, around 4345 children were identified who had lost both of their parents during the COVID pandemic. Support was provided to them under the PM CARE scheme," he further said.

The conference was attended by 1200 participants including Chairpersons and Members from all the State Commissions for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCRs) from all the States and UTs, Chairpersons and Members of Child Welfare Committees (CWCs), Officials from District Child Protection Units (DCPUs) from all the districts. Officials of the Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) and other dignitaries from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNP), CARA and NIPCCD were present on the occasion. NCPCR is a statutory body constituted under Section 3 of the Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act, 2005 to protect child rights and other related matters in the country. The Commission is mandated to monitor the proper and effective implementation of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and its Rules; the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 and the Right to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009. (ANI)

