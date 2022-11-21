Left Menu

Father and son missing as floods hit northern Albania

A father and son were missing in Albania on Sunday after their car was swept into a river during floods in the north of the country as heavy rains led emergency services to evacuate those at risk.

Reuters | Tirana | Updated: 21-11-2022 00:28 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 00:28 IST
Father and son missing as floods hit northern Albania
  • Country:
  • Albania

A father and son were missing in Albania on Sunday after their car was swept into a river during floods in the north of the country as heavy rains led emergency services to evacuate those at risk. A girl who was also in the car when it was caught in the flow of a swollen stream managed to escape, police said.

"The girl's father and her brother were taken away by the flow of the water and police are working to find the missing men," Albania's police service said on its Facebook page, showing rescuers trying to get the car out of the water. Some schools were closed in the affected areas and Albanian emergency services had begun to evacuate people close to the town of Shkoder as a result of the flood danger.

Albania, which relies all its electricity domestic production from hydro, has seen its worst drought in years during 2022, forcing the government to import more power. State-owned power utility KESH said the rain in the past 24 hours have been filling its reservoirs and although it was producing at full capacity it also had to discharge more water to keep two of its dams safe.

Although neighbouring Kosovo was also flooded, there were only reports of damage and no loss of life.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases - CDC; Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children and more

Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. ...

 Global
2
EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

 India
3
You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao And...

 India
4
Restaurants serving NE delicacies a big hit in Delhi

Restaurants serving NE delicacies a big hit in Delhi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022