Brazil police arrest suspect with ties to Islamic State, source says
Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 29-01-2026 21:32 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 21:32 IST
- Country:
- Brazil
Brazil's federal police arrested on Thursday a suspect with ties to Islamic State accused of preparing a suicide attack, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The police said in a statement that an operation supported by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation had arrested "a man under investigation for preparing acts of terrorism and being part of an international terrorist organization."
