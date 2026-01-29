Brazil's federal ‌police arrested on Thursday a suspect ⁠with ties to Islamic State accused of preparing ​a suicide attack, ‍a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The ⁠police ‌said ⁠in a statement that ‍an operation supported by ​the U.S. Federal Bureau ⁠of Investigation had arrested "a ⁠man under investigation for preparing acts of ⁠terrorism and being part of ⁠an ‌international terrorist organization."

