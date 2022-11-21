Left Menu

Odisha STF rescues 155 cattle being illegally transported to West Bengal, 2 arrested

On the basis of specific information, a team of STF conducted a raid with the help of Jajpur District Police on Sunday at Sahapur regarding the illegal and inhuman transportation of cattle to West Bengal.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Special Task Force (STF) on Sunday rescued 155 cattle while being illegally transported to West Bengal and arrested two persons in this regard. On the basis of specific information, a team of STF conducted a raid with the help of Jajpur District Police on Sunday at Sahapur regarding the illegal and inhuman transportation of cattle to West Bengal.

STF apprehended two persons namely Kamar Siyajuddin Khan and Mohammed Kari, both residents of Bhadrak for illegally and inhumanly transporting the cattle. During the search 155 cattle, one 16-wheeler truck, Rs 34,500 cash and other incriminating materials were recovered from their possession.

The accused persons could not produce any authority in support of the transportation of such cattle, for which they have been detained and handed over to Panikoili police station for necessary legal action. The seized cattle were shifted to the nearest cattle shed at Jajpur Road for their care and safety. A case has been registered at Panikoili police station under relevant sections of IPC, Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act and MV Act.

The investigation is underway. As some cows were found to be sick and injured, veterinary doctors and staff were called. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

