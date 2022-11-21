Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh: Eight IAS officers transferred by Yogi government

IAS Mahendra Singh has been made Special Secretary of Home, IAS Sheshnath has been given the post of Special Secretary Sugar and Sugarcane Development, and IAS Yogesh Kumar has been given Special Secretary Agriculture Production Commissioner Branch.

ANI | Updated: 21-11-2022 09:58 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 09:58 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In view of better maintaining the law and order in the state Yogi government transferred as many as eight IAS officers on Sunday, informed officials. IAS Mahendra Singh has been made Special Secretary of Home, IAS Sheshnath has been given the post of Special Secretary Sugar and Sugarcane Development, and IAS Yogesh Kumar has been given Special Secretary Agriculture Production Commissioner Branch.

On the other hand, IAS Renu Tiwari Additional Commissioner of Village Development also got charge of Additional Commissioner MNREGA. IAS Arun Prakash Special Secretary MSME Export Promotion has been given an additional charge of Chief Executive Officer Khadi and Village Industries. Meanwhile, TK Shibu has been given the position of Additional Land Management Commissioner Revenue Council, IAS Sunil Kumar Verma has been given Special Secretary Agriculture Production Commissioner Branch and IAS Anurag Patel has been made the Special Secretary Revenue Department.

The transfer comes before the civic elections to be held in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

