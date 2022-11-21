Punjab: Fire breaks out at thread factory in Ludhiana

A massive fire broke out in a thread factory near Basti Jodhewal in Ludhiana on Monday morning. The wool worth lakhs of rupees is feared to have been burnt in the accident, as per reports.

However, the fire department doused the fire at the thread factory. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

