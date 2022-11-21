Left Menu

QatarEnergy signs 27-year sales and purchase agreement with China's Sinopec

Updated: 21-11-2022 12:45 IST
QatarEnergy chief Saad al-Kaabi told Reuters on Monday the firm signed a 27-year sales and purchase agreement with China's Sinopec, the longest in the history of Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) deals.

"Today is an important milestone for the first sales and purchase agreement for North Field East project, it is 4 million tonnes for 27 years to Sinopec of China," Kaabi said at an interview in Doha, shortly before the signing of the deal.

"It is the largest ever single SPA signed in the history of the LNG industry."

