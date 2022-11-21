Left Menu

Export duty on steel was imposed to control inflation:JSW chairman

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2022 14:44 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 14:36 IST
Export duty on steel was imposed to control inflation:JSW chairman
Sajjan Jindal Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The government had levied export duty on steel to control inflation which has now come down, JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal said on Monday.

He made the remarks reacting to the government's action of removing the export duty on steel items.

''Duty was brought in because there was huge pressure on inflation and government wanted to cool down the inflation and the industry supported the government in the efforts,'' he told PTI on the sidelines of the 3rd Indian Steel Association (ISA) Conclave event here.

Inflation has come down and the steel prices have also corrected in the domestic as well as global market, Jindal said without sharing any details.

At that time, the government felt duty is important. It has been removed now and industry welcomes the move.

The industry will continue to make steel for domestic needs as well as for world market, he added.

The government has cut the export duty on steel products and iron ore to nil with effect from November 19, 2022 -- six months after imposition of the levy on May 21.

The JSW Group has significant presence in sectors like steel, cement, paints and infrastructure, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

 Austria
2
Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases - CDC; Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children and more

Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. ...

 Global
3
You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao And...

 India
4
EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022