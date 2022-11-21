Kremlin says it is concerned by shelling of Zaporizhzhia power plant
The Kremlin said on Monday it was concerned by renewed shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant over the weekend and called on other countries to use their influence to help end attacks on Europe's largest nuclear power station.
In a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov repeated Moscow's assertion that Kyiv was behind the attacks. Kyiv says Moscow shelled the plant, which is in Russian-controlled territory in southern Ukraine.
