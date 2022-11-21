Left Menu

Erdogan says plans to produce flour from Russian wheat in Turkey -Haberturk

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 21-11-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 15:36 IST
Erdogan says plans to produce flour from Russian wheat in Turkey -Haberturk
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he had agreed with Russia's Vladimir Putin to produce flour in Turkey from Russian wheat and send it for free to the least developed countries in order to ease a global food crisis, broadcaster Haberturk reported.

Last week, a deal was extended for four months that allows Ukraine to export its agricultural products from Black Sea ports, though Russia said its own demands were not yet fully addressed.

Erdogan made the comments to journalists on a flight back from Qatar.

