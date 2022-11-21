15 antique idols seized from house in Chennai

About 15 antique idols, found in unauthorised possession of a man, were seized from his house in Thiruvanmiyur, here, the Tamil Nadu Idol Wing CID said on Monday.

The seized idols were worth several crores of rupees in the international market. The owner of the house had several idols in his two houses and of them about 15 idols appeared ancient and antique. The house-owner did not have documents either for the purchase or any authorisation from the Archaeological Survey of India, the Idol Wing police said.

The owner confessed that he was in the business of selling antique idols for several years, in addition to his regular business. A case has been registered. According to a release here, following information that the man-Surendra- was attempting to sell antique idols including those of Lord Nataraj, Goddesses Amman and Parvathi, Nandhi, Buddha and Lord Ganesha, the DGP, Idol Wing, K Jayanth Murali, along with Inspector General of Police, Idol Wing, Dhinakaran and Superintendent of Police Ravi, immediately devised a plan to disguise the staff of the wing as prominent idol collectors and approach the broker. The broker, after much persuasion, came to Chennai from Erode district, to show the idols kept at a house here. As soon as he arrived at a house in Thiruvanmiyur on November 18, DSP Muthuraj and his team got ready to nab him. However, suddenly realising that Muthuraj might be a policeman, Surendra fled the place. Later the Idol Wing police searched the residence and seized 15 idols.

Tamil Nadu Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu and Jayanth Murali lauded the special team and announced a reward for the team for the excellent work.

