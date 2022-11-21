UK PM Sunak: govt to do more to support energy intensive businesses
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The British government will set out plans in due course to do more to help energy intensive businesses struggling with the rising cost of power, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday.
Asked about help for such businesses during a question and answer session at the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) conference, Sunak said that government support with energy bills would become more targeted at those who need the most help.
"We'll publish more plans in due course," he said. "We recognise a particular issue with a group of industries who are very reliant on energy that we need to make sure we have a plan for and you can expect the chancellor (finance minister) to address that."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rishi Sunak
- Suleiman
- Farouq
- British
- Sunak
ALSO READ
Rishi Sunak rushed out of room by aides at COP27 event: Report
COP 27-UK's Rishi Sunak says climate and energy security go hand in hand
Time to act faster on climate change: Rishi Sunak at COP27
Sudha Murthy prays for son-in-law Rishi Sunak at Sindhudurg temple
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak under pressure as minister resigns amid bullying row