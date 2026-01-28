Himachal Pradesh to Boost Tourism with Regular Delhi-Shimla Flights

The Himachal Pradesh government announced plans to commence regular flights between Delhi-Shimla and Shimla-Dharamshala, with a commitment of Rs 31 crore annually to sustain the operation.

This initiative, prioritizing high-end tourism, aligns with the government's strategy to develop the state's tourism sector, said a government spokesperson on Wednesday.

Enhanced air connectivity is expected to significantly contribute to the state's economic growth, shortening travel time and boosting tourism while also supporting emergency and administrative services.

(With inputs from agencies.)