TMC Slams Suvendu Adhikari Over Remarks on Amartya Sen

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has sharply criticized senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari for his remarks on Nobel laureate Amartya Sen. The party branded Adhikari's comments as an example of 'intellectual bankruptcy,' accusing him of being unable to understand economic intricacies.

Adhikari had taken issue with Sen's critique of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in West Bengal, suggesting that it was being done hastily and could undermine democratic participation. As assembly elections approach, the TMC argues that Adhikari's statements underscore his limited grasp of economic issues.

In a statement, the TMC lambasted Adhikari, claiming he is more focused on pleasing his political superiors than engaging in thoughtful discourse. The party praised Amartya Sen for his pivotal work in economics, contrasting it with Adhikari's lack of substantial contributions to governance or society.

