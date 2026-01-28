TMC Slams Suvendu Adhikari Over Remarks on Amartya Sen
The TMC has criticized BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari for his comments on Nobel laureate Amartya Sen, describing them as 'intellectual bankruptcy.' Adhikari's remarks about electoral roll revisions in West Bengal have sparked a heated exchange, with TMC accusing him of lacking comprehension of economics.
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has sharply criticized senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari for his remarks on Nobel laureate Amartya Sen. The party branded Adhikari's comments as an example of 'intellectual bankruptcy,' accusing him of being unable to understand economic intricacies.
Adhikari had taken issue with Sen's critique of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in West Bengal, suggesting that it was being done hastily and could undermine democratic participation. As assembly elections approach, the TMC argues that Adhikari's statements underscore his limited grasp of economic issues.
In a statement, the TMC lambasted Adhikari, claiming he is more focused on pleasing his political superiors than engaging in thoughtful discourse. The party praised Amartya Sen for his pivotal work in economics, contrasting it with Adhikari's lack of substantial contributions to governance or society.
I condemn conspiracy that has been hatched to implement NRC in garb of SIR: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee attacks BJP in Singur.