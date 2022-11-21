Those who used to question Rahul Gandhi's leadership ability, their mouth got locked, says CM Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has said that those who used to question Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's leadership ability, their mouths got locked. Anyone can do negative politics, but Rahul Gandhi did positive politics. Baghel made the remark during Bharat Jodo Yuva Sankalp Samaroh in Indoor Stadium at Budha Talab in Raipur on Monday. State Health Minister T S Singh Deo and Youth Congress National President BV Srinivasan were also present at the function.

Baghel further said that Rahul Gandhi started the Bharat Jodo Yatra in which people of every class whether it is a child, old farmers, women or elderly people, everyone is participating in his yatra. "Today the Chhattisgarh model of Congress is in discussion all over the country, while Gujarat's model has failed. I want to tell the Youth Congress leaders that you are young, you have energy, don't use that energy in negative works, use it in positive works. We have to walk in the direction that Rahul Gandhi is doing," he added. On the other hand, Srinivasan said, "Whatever the BJP had said in the last eight years, nothing was fulfilled. Good days have not arrived yet. BJP had promised Rs 15 lakh in the account, but it did not credit to anyone's account. Two crore jobs were promised in a year, but none got it. The promise made by the Government of Chhattisgarh is being fulfilled. BJP should learn from the Chhattisgarh government to work. BJP has only done the work of telling lies."

Talking about Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said that Rahul Gandhi started the journey from Kanyakumari with 120 people. Today, lakhs of people across the country were involved in Bharat Jodo Yatra. All the countrymen understood that in the last 8 years, BJP worked to break the country while Congress always talked about uniting it and now they were working to unite the nation. He also requested Youth Congress workers of Chhattisgarh to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra going to be held in Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

