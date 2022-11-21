Left Menu

UP GIS-23: 47 big industries express their desire to invest in 24 sectors

During the initial talks, the companies gave encouraging responses. The government is placing a priority on preparing and entering the MoU as quickly as possible. In addition to facilitating the MoU, the demands of the investors will also be met, including providing them with the desired location, land, policy framework, and incentive schemes for specific projects.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In another step toward making Uttar Pradesh a one trillion dollar economy state, as many as 47 significant national and international industries have shown a desire to invest in 24 different sectors including giants like Google, Adobe, Samsung, Tata">Tata, Adani, ITC, and JBM Group. During the initial talks, the companies gave encouraging responses. The government is placing a priority on preparing and signing the MoU as quickly as possible. In addition to facilitating the MoU, the demands of the investors will also be met, including providing them with the desired location, land, policy framework, and incentive schemes for specific projects.

Companies have shown interest in Solar power, animal husbandry, defence, healthcare, services, education, manufacturing, dairy, agro, and food processing, cement, logistics, real estate, conglomerates, waste management, auto components, petroleum, IT, fertilizer, batteries, ACC batteries, renewable energy, medical devices, banking & finance, and drone manufacturing are among the sectors in which renowned companies from around the world are interested in investing in UP. A maximum of five companies are prepared to invest in the dairy industry, while three companies in the service sector, two each in the field of solar, drone manufacturing and medical equipment are interested in investing in UP.

These companies have shown interest to invest in UP Amplus Solar, Wave Group, Lockheed Martin, Sai Baba Hospital Group, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, Quess Corp, Google, Aavas Financiaries, Sparsh Industries, Sterling Agro, Amul, SNJ Distilleries, Wonder Cement, AMP Solar, Milky Mist Dairy, Moo Mark, JAPFA Feeds, SIG Combibloc, Max Venture, ITC, Harvest Waste, JBM Auto, Oil India Limited, Adobe India, Dr Agarwal Eye Hospital, M&M, Kribhco, Amara Raja Batteries, Rajesh Exports, Samsung, LG, Shree Cement, Renew Power, ACC Adani Group, Bajaj Auto Ltd, Medtronic Plc, Indian Bank, Perpetual Gravity Labs Pvt Ltd, Nitpro International, Raphe mPhibr, Omnipresent, Robot Technology, Siemens Healthcare, Sun Source Energy, De Pedro Sugar, Everest Group, and Tata">Tata Group are among the 47 companies that have shown interest in investing in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

