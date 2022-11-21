Left Menu

Female elephant found dead in Chhattisgarh's Amlidih forest

A few villagers passing near the forest saw the carcass of the elephant and they informed the forest department about the incident. Upon getting the information about the incident, the forest official along with the team rushed to the spot.

ANI | Updated: 21-11-2022 22:23 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 22:23 IST
Dharamjaygarh Forest Division DFO Abhishek Jagawat. Image Credit: ANI
The carcass of a female elephant, which had died allegedly due to electrocution, was found in the Amlidih forest under the Gharghoda forest range in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, an official said on Monday. A few villagers passing nearby the forest saw the carcass of the elephant and they informed the forest department about the incident. Upon getting the information about the incident, the forest official along with the team rushed to the spot.

Dharamjaygarh Forest Division DFO (Divisional Forest Officer), Abhishek Jagawat said that the incident came to light on Sunday. After that, a detailed post-mortem of the elephant was conducted on Monday. In the preliminary investigation, it seems the elephant died due to electrocution. The exact reason and time of death would be known after the post-mortem report. "We have also found some evidence from the spot and names of some suspects. An investigation into the matter is going on," he added. (ANI)

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

