PM Modi to attend Lachit Barphukan's 400th birth anniversary celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the function of the 400th birth anniversary of Ahom General Lachit Barphukan in the national capital on November 25. A flagship event will be held at the national capital's Vigyan Bhawan on November 23-24 to showcase the life of one of the greatest warriors of eastern India.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will inaugurate the exhibition on November 23 with Union Home Minister Amit Shah gracing the occasion as chief guest on November 24 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi the valedictory function on November 25. A book on Lachit Barphukan will be released and a documentary on the great warrior will also be screened at Vigyan Bhawan.Union Minister Kiren Rijiju will inaugurate a cultural program at Sunder Park on November 23.

Lachit Borphukan is a cultural idol in Assam after he defeated a large Mughal Army on the banks of Brahmaputra in the Battle of Saraighat in 1671 to defend Guwahati. On November 24, each year, Lachit Divas is celebrated statewide in Assam to commemorate the heroism of Lachit Borphukan and the victory of the Assamese army at the Battle of Saraighat.

Lachit Borphukan was a great army commander of the Ahom kingdom. He is known for his leadership in the 1671 'Battle of Saraighat' that thwarted an attempt by the Mughal forces to take back Assam. The Best Cadet Gold Medal is also given in the National Defense Academy (NDA) in the name of Lachit that is called Lachit Medal.

On Thursday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma appealed to the people of Assam to light up earthen lamps at their homes on the occasion of Lachit Diwas on November 24. Sarma said efforts are on to perpetuate the hallowed memory of the warrior both within and outside the state. He said plans are on the anvil to hold programmes on Lachit Diwas in other parts of the country.

He said that he would request the Chief of the Army Staff to hold a memorial lecture and to institute an award after the great warrior and to present it to the best cadet every year. Moreover, the Chief Minister said he would request the NCERT to include a chapter on the legendary warrior. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)