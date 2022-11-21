Left Menu

Russia may cut oil output due to price cap -deputy PM

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-11-2022 23:25 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 23:25 IST
Russia may cut oil output due to price cap -deputy PM
Russia will not ship oil or oil products to countries imposing a price cap on its oil exports and may also cut crude production, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

He reiterated that Russia remained a reliable oil supplier and that the introduction of a price cap on Russian oil would trigger lower supply.

